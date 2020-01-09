A fire burns near Tomerong, New South Wales, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
‘Soul destroying’: Australia’s bush fires are about to ‘take off again’, scientists warn
- Don’t be fooled by the brief lull – authorities warn more ‘extreme fire weather’ is on its way, fuelled by drought, high temperatures and winds
- Since September, 24 people have died, nearly 2,000 homes have been destroyed and an area of land roughly the size of Scotland has been burned
