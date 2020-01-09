Passengers at the West Kowloon High-Speed Railway Station in Hong Kong wear masks as a precaution following the outbreak of an unidentified form of pneumonia in Wuhan, China. Photo: Sam Tsang
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Wuhan coronavirus: Asia battens down for Lunar New Year rush

  • The outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus comes just weeks before tens of millions of Chinese travellers take part in the ‘world’s largest migration’
  • Singapore has already reported its first case in a 3-year-old girl
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Meaghan Tobin
Meaghan Tobin

Updated: 1:46pm, 9 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Passengers at the West Kowloon High-Speed Railway Station in Hong Kong wear masks as a precaution following the outbreak of an unidentified form of pneumonia in Wuhan, China. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin has nearly a decade of experience spanning journalism and public policy in Washington, Taipei and Beijing. For the Post, she covers geopolitics, diplomacy and policy trends in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.