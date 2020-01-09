Passengers at the West Kowloon High-Speed Railway Station in Hong Kong wear masks as a precaution following the outbreak of an unidentified form of pneumonia in Wuhan, China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Wuhan coronavirus: Asia battens down for Lunar New Year rush
- The outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus comes just weeks before tens of millions of Chinese travellers take part in the ‘world’s largest migration’
- Singapore has already reported its first case in a 3-year-old girl
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Passengers at the West Kowloon High-Speed Railway Station in Hong Kong wear masks as a precaution following the outbreak of an unidentified form of pneumonia in Wuhan, China. Photo: Sam Tsang