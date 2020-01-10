Pigs in a pen at a pig farm in China’s Yiyang county: the country’s pig population is estimated to have been reduced by half. Photo: AFP
Swine fever, climate change, Armyworm: a perfect storm for Asia’s food prices
- Global food prices recently hit a five-year peak but a variety of factors mean the worst may be yet to come
- Asia is acutely vulnerable, and governments may have to reconsider their policies in response
Topic | Food and agriculture
Pigs in a pen at a pig farm in China’s Yiyang county: the country’s pig population is estimated to have been reduced by half. Photo: AFP