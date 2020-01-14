A resident checks his damaged house at Laurel, Batangas province on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Taal Volcano: as Philippines races to evacuate residents, some decide to stay home
- With an eruption imminent, officials are racing against time to evacuate people living near the volcano, but some residents are staying put
- Meanwhile, stocks of face masks in Manila have run low, prompting one official to suggest for people to fashion their own using undergarments
Topic | Taal Volcano
A resident checks his damaged house at Laurel, Batangas province on Tuesday. Photo: AP