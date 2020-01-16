Japanese pedestrians wearing protective in one of Tokyo’s shopping districts. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Wuhan virus: Japan case puts Asian health authorities on high alert before Lunar New Year

  • It is the second case outside China after diagnosis in Thailand. Vietnam has placed two men in isolation and Indonesian has intensified airport screenings
  • Japan’s confirmation came just days before the busy Lunar New Year period, when hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists travel around Asia
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Julian Ryall and Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 3:10pm, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Japanese pedestrians wearing protective in one of Tokyo’s shopping districts. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.