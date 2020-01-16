Japanese pedestrians wearing protective in one of Tokyo’s shopping districts. Photo: AP
Wuhan virus: Japan case puts Asian health authorities on high alert before Lunar New Year
- It is the second case outside China after diagnosis in Thailand. Vietnam has placed two men in isolation and Indonesian has intensified airport screenings
- Japan’s confirmation came just days before the busy Lunar New Year period, when hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists travel around Asia
