The city of Sapporo has ordered trucks to carry in snow for its annual festival due to reduced snowfall. Photo: Kyodo
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘Least snow I’ve seen in my life’: climate change in Japan worries experts and tourism operators

  • The city of Sapporo is having to truck in snow for its annual festival, while some ski resorts have closed early in Hokkaido’s mildest winter on record
  • Experts say there are fears the changing climate could see more, larger typhoons and a lack of water in the summertime
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:34pm, 17 Jan, 2020

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.