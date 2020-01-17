The city of Sapporo has ordered trucks to carry in snow for its annual festival due to reduced snowfall. Photo: Kyodo
‘Least snow I’ve seen in my life’: climate change in Japan worries experts and tourism operators
- The city of Sapporo is having to truck in snow for its annual festival, while some ski resorts have closed early in Hokkaido’s mildest winter on record
- Experts say there are fears the changing climate could see more, larger typhoons and a lack of water in the summertime
Topic | Japan
