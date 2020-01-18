Revellers at a Lunar New Year parade in Bangkok on February 10, 2013. File photo: EPA
Wuhan virus: Thailand to hold Lunar New Year parties despite local pneumonia cases
- More than 300,000 Chinese visitors are expected in Thailand during the Spring Festival travel rush, raising concerns about the Sars-like virus spreading
- Scientists in Britain estimate the number of cases in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, although it is ‘too early to be alarmist’
