Revellers at a Lunar New Year parade in Bangkok on February 10, 2013. File photo: EPA
Wuhan virus: Thailand to hold Lunar New Year parties despite local pneumonia cases

  • More than 300,000 Chinese visitors are expected in Thailand during the Spring Festival travel rush, raising concerns about the Sars-like virus spreading
  • Scientists in Britain estimate the number of cases in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, although it is ‘too early to be alarmist’
Jitsiree Thongnoi and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:02pm, 18 Jan, 2020

