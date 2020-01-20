Aokigahara Forest, known as Suicide Forest, on the northwestern flank of Mount Fuji. According to Japan’s health ministry, 19,959 people took their lives last year, down by 881 deaths from 2018. Photo: AFP
Suicide figures for Japan reach record low, but remain higher than other developed nations
- Fewer than 20,000 people took their own lives in 2019, the lowest total since statistics on the issue were first collected in 1978
- But experts say there is still work to be done, as Japan still has a higher suicide rate than the likes of Australia, Canada, China and Germany
Topic | Japan
