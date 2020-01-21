Dissemination of pornographic materials over the internet is a criminal offence in Thailand, punishable with jail terms of up to five years and fines of up to US$3,300. Photo: Nora Tam
Legalise sex toys and pornography to cut rape, says Thai MP
- About 30,000 rape cases are reported in Thailand every year, according to Pheu Thai Plus think tank’s secretary
- Prison terms aren’t working, he says, but giving a release to sexual urges might. However, a women’s group has dismissed his call as ‘irrelevant’
