Medical staff transfer patients to a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on January 17. Photo: Getty Images
Asian health officials fear Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is larger than China’s letting on
- As the number of people infected on the mainland leapt from 41 to 291 this week, Japan, South Korea and Thailand have all reported cases
- The surge has raised concerns over Beijing’s transparency and rekindled mistrust generated during the deadly 2003 Sars outbreak
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Medical staff transfer patients to a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on January 17. Photo: Getty Images