Taal Volcano in Batangas province in the Philippines continues to emit steam after an eruption on January 12, with a high-level alert still in place. Photo: AFP
‘Erupt already so we can get it over with’: Taal Volcano evacuees want to return home
- Residents of towns near Taal Volcano in the Philippines want life to return to normal, venting their frustrations against scientists
- But a Level 4 alert has been in place since the eruption on January 12, even though there has been little volcanic activity in recent days
Topic | Taal Volcano
