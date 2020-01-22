A shop in Hakone, Japan, has been criticised for a sign saying ‘No Chinese are allowed to enter... I do not want to spread the virus’. Photo: Twitter
‘No Chinese allowed’: Japanese shop criticised for coronavirus sign
- Shop owner in Hakone says he wanted to prevent Chinese tourists from spreading the virus
- Tourism centre apologises; legal expert says sign is ‘obviously wrong’ but not against the law
