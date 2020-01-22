Passengers from Guangzhou, China line up for immigration processing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila. The Philippines has four confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Photo: EPA
China coronavirus: North Korea bans all foreign visitors, Thailand quarantines four confirmed cases
- As Asia reacts to the virus’ spread, Australia warns anyone showing symptoms can be forced to go to hospital, while Singapore hospitals are on ‘outbreak response mode’
- Health officials across the region are stepping up safety screenings and precautions before the Lunar New Year holiday
