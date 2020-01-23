The food alley near Konkuk University in Seoul, South Korea. Even at night, Seoul is perceived by many residents to be safe. Photo: David Lee
Health & Environment

Safe cities: Seoul is 8th, Singapore is 2nd, and protest-hit Hong Kong?

  • Seoul’s burgeoning reputation as a safe city has seen it shoot up the rankings of the world’s safest cities
  • Hong Kong, on the other hand, is on the slide – even if it’s not all bad news
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
David Lee
Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Jan, 2020

