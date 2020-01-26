Homeless people seen around Seoul Station Plaza. Photo: David Lee
Homeless in Seoul: why some South Koreans struggle to leave the streets

  • Despite the city’s success in reducing homelessness by 20 per cent since 2014, the average period of homelessness in Seoul remains high at 11.2 years
  • Alcohol addiction and mental illness remain obstacles to getting many off the streets, and some are not eligible to receive basic welfare benefits
David Lee
26 Jan, 2020

