Homeless people seen around Seoul Station Plaza. Photo: David Lee
Homeless in Seoul: why some South Koreans struggle to leave the streets
- Despite the city’s success in reducing homelessness by 20 per cent since 2014, the average period of homelessness in Seoul remains high at 11.2 years
- Alcohol addiction and mental illness remain obstacles to getting many off the streets, and some are not eligible to receive basic welfare benefits
