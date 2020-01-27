A health official watches travellers on a thermographic monitor to detect symptoms of the Wuhan virus at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, on January 25. Photo: AP
Amid Wuhan virus fears, Asia-Pacific countries weigh economic hit of restricting Chinese travellers
- Malaysia says it is not yet time to consider deporting Chinese tourists, as the Philippines has done, while some Pacific nations have banned all travellers from or transiting through China
- Health experts say it is difficult for officials to know how to respond amid uncertainties over how the virus is transmitted
