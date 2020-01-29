Malaysia has banned visitors from the Chinese city of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province in a bid to contain the spread of a deadly virus. Photo: AFP
Mahathir looks to evacuate 78 Malaysians from Wuhan, while sending masks and food
- If permitted by Chinese authorities, Kuala Lumpur will send a plane with gloves and other supplies on board to pick up its citizens
- The premier has also warned of government action against Malaysians spreading disinformation about the deadly virus
