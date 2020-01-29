A video by Chinese social media influencer Wang Mengyun, in which she tries bat soup has been held up by some as evidence of ‘disgusting’ Chinese eating habits – even though the video was shot in Palau. Photo: Sohu
‘Made in China’: how Wuhan coronavirus spread anti-Chinese racism like a disease through Asia
- Xenophobic chatter about Chinese eating habits are going viral on the internet
- Such ignorance isn’t just unpalatable – in misdiagnosing the problem, it’s dangerous, too
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
A video by Chinese social media influencer Wang Mengyun, in which she tries bat soup has been held up by some as evidence of ‘disgusting’ Chinese eating habits – even though the video was shot in Palau. Photo: Sohu