Passengers pass a thermal scanner at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Wuhan coronavirus: Indonesia ‘re-evaluating’ visa-free policy for Chinese tourists
- Jakarta is under pressure to step up defences against the virus, but an abrupt change could damage diplomatic relations, minister warns
- News comes as country’s air force says it has three planes on standby to evacuate 78 Indonesians from Wuhan
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Passengers pass a thermal scanner at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA