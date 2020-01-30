Searches for “corona beer virus” began on January 9, according to Google Trends. Photo: Shutterstock
Health & Environment

‘Corona beer virus’ searches surge as China coronavirus spreads

  • Google search trends indicate people from the US to Singapore seem to be confusing the Mexican lager with the deadly virus
  • While memes about the virus are also showing up, some attempts to use the similar-sounding names as a marketing stunt have fallen flat
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Kok Xinghui
Updated: 9:24pm, 30 Jan, 2020

