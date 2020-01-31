A passenger is carried on a stretcher following the arrival in Tokyo of the third charter flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Photo: AFP
Japan bans coronavirus infected after outcry over lax response
- Evacuees from Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – had earlier been allowed home despite refusing to be tested for the virus
- From Saturday, the ban will come into force alongside broad new powers to test and hospitalise travellers where necessary
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A passenger is carried on a stretcher following the arrival in Tokyo of the third charter flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Photo: AFP