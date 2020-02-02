Thai land rights activist Waewrin Buangern, or Jo, working in the fields in Ban Haeng village. Photo: Lam Le
For Thailand’s female land rights defenders, activism is a dangerous and daunting necessity
- The country’s 2014 forest reclamation policy was meant to target businesses, but smaller farmers have been disproportionately threatened with eviction
- As more women join the fight, rights groups say more than 200 women have been subjected to judicial harassment, while two have been murdered
