The coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 17,000 people around the world. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
How to beat the coronavirus? Re-creating it in Singapore, Australia is vital first step
- Experts from the two countries as well as Japan have cultured the virus outside China, allowing the testing of potential vaccines and treatments
- The development allows Singapore to learn about such viruses faster and develop corresponding contingency plans, researchers say
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
