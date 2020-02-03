Singapore is expecting its tourism industry to take a hit following its restrictions on travel from mainland China. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore to put together assistance package for China, confident Beijing can weather crisis
- The package has been announced days after the island nation imposed restrictions on travel from the Chinese mainland
- Experts expect the move to have little impact on Sino-Singaporean ties given the two countries’ long history of relations
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Singapore is expecting its tourism industry to take a hit following its restrictions on travel from mainland China. Photo: AFP