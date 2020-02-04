There are 400,000 domestic workers in Hong Kong, most of whom hail from the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘It’s chaos’: Hong Kong’s domestic workers call for help amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Many are growing anxious as they are unable to get masks and hand sanitiser, while some are being fired as their employers leave the city as the crisis grows
  • Rights groups are calling for donations, as the Philippine and Indonesian consulates are expected to distribute thousands of masks to migrant workers
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 4:06pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

There are 400,000 domestic workers in Hong Kong, most of whom hail from the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho is Asia Correspondent for the Post. She joined the newspaper in 2014. Most of her investigative and in-depth stories have been focused on human rights, cross-border security, illicit trade and corruption. She was previously the chief reporter at a Portuguese daily newspaper in Macau, where she moved to from Europe in 2008.