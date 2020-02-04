South Korea recorded its 16th case on February 4, 2020, of a woman who had returned after visiting Thailand. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

South Korean woman tests positive for coronavirus after Thailand visit

  • The 42-year-old woman developed chills and other symptoms from January 25, about a week after she returned from Thailand
  • Meanwhile, South Korean doctors say a coronavirus patient has apparently recovered after taking a combination of flu and HIV drugs
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Park Chan-kyong and Reuters

Updated: 3:53pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

South Korea recorded its 16th case on February 4, 2020, of a woman who had returned after visiting Thailand. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE