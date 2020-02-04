South Korea recorded its 16th case on February 4, 2020, of a woman who had returned after visiting Thailand. Photo: AP
South Korean woman tests positive for coronavirus after Thailand visit
- The 42-year-old woman developed chills and other symptoms from January 25, about a week after she returned from Thailand
- Meanwhile, South Korean doctors say a coronavirus patient has apparently recovered after taking a combination of flu and HIV drugs
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
