Wild animals on sale for human consumption at Tomohon Extreme Market in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: YAKI
Coronavirus: still in the mood for bat? At Indonesia’s ‘Tomohon Extreme Market’ it’s on the menu
- Animals from cats to bats to snakes and monkeys are bludgeoned and torched in front of visitors’ eyes at this market, styled as one of the country’s ‘scariest’
- Before the coronavirus outbreak, it had been popular with Chinese tourists; now health experts are warning it’s a hazard waiting to happen
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Wild animals on sale for human consumption at Tomohon Extreme Market in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: YAKI