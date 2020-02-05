Wild animals on sale for human consumption at Tomohon Extreme Market in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: YAKI
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: still in the mood for bat? At Indonesia’s ‘Tomohon Extreme Market’ it’s on the menu

  • Animals from cats to bats to snakes and monkeys are bludgeoned and torched in front of visitors’ eyes at this market, styled as one of the country’s ‘scariest’
  • Before the coronavirus outbreak, it had been popular with Chinese tourists; now health experts are warning it’s a hazard waiting to happen
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 9:58pm, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Wild animals on sale for human consumption at Tomohon Extreme Market in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: YAKI
READ FULL ARTICLE
Amy Chew

Amy Chew

Amy Chew is a journalist based in Kuala Lumpur who has covered regime change in Asia and parts of the Middle East, giving her a unique insight into the economic, social and political factors that reshapes society.