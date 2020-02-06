Fake remedies to protect against or cure the coronavirus are prevalent on social media and in chat groups. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Garlic won’t keep the coronavirus at bay. Neither will saltwater gargling or cow dung

  • From Singapore to Indonesia, dubious claims to prevent infection are spreading on social media and chat groups
  • The World Health Organisation has taken to debunking such home remedies, including the rumour that eating garlic will offer protection
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 10:43am, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Fake remedies to protect against or cure the coronavirus are prevalent on social media and in chat groups. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE