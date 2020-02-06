The Olympic Rings monument on a vessel is installed at Odaiba, Tokyo, on January 17. Photo: EPA
Japan’s Olympic chief ‘seriously worried’ about coronavirus impact on Tokyo games

  • Toshiro Muto is among those voicing concerns about the Games, which are expected to commence in less than six months
  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe however has played down concerns, saying Tokyo will work with the WHO to avoid issues with the Olympics and Paralympics
Updated: 3:30pm, 6 Feb, 2020

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.