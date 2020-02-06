The Olympic Rings monument on a vessel is installed at Odaiba, Tokyo, on January 17. Photo: EPA
Japan’s Olympic chief ‘seriously worried’ about coronavirus impact on Tokyo games
- Toshiro Muto is among those voicing concerns about the Games, which are expected to commence in less than six months
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe however has played down concerns, saying Tokyo will work with the WHO to avoid issues with the Olympics and Paralympics
