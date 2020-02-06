A student sanitises his hands outside Nambu Elementary School in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: South Korea on lookout for infected patients who do not show symptoms
- Authorities have called for a closer eye on asymptomatic patients after a woman tested positive for the virus after initially testing negative
- The country’s second patient to recover, a woman from Wuhan, called Korean medical personnel ‘heroes’ in a letter released to press
Topic | South Korea
A student sanitises his hands outside Nambu Elementary School in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA