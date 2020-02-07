Dramatic sea ice floes, long a tourist draw in northern Japan’s Hokkaido, have become less predictable in recent years. Photo: Denis Sinyakov / Greenpeace
Japan’s spectacular sea ice floes may soon be a thing of the past
- In December, just 48 per cent of a typical year’s snowfall was recorded in far northern Hokkaido, where visitors have long come to marvel at the drift ice
- But warmer weather and high winds have put a dampener on winter tourism this year – and the long-term outlook is even bleaker
