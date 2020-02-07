Dramatic sea ice floes, long a tourist draw in northern Japan’s Hokkaido, have become less predictable in recent years. Photo: Denis Sinyakov / Greenpeace
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan’s spectacular sea ice floes may soon be a thing of the past

  • In December, just 48 per cent of a typical year’s snowfall was recorded in far northern Hokkaido, where visitors have long come to marvel at the drift ice
  • But warmer weather and high winds have put a dampener on winter tourism this year – and the long-term outlook is even bleaker
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:23am, 7 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Dramatic sea ice floes, long a tourist draw in northern Japan’s Hokkaido, have become less predictable in recent years. Photo: Denis Sinyakov / Greenpeace
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.

Japan