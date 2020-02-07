Medical workers take the temperature of a woman at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, following the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus game changers? Hong Kong, Macau universities are developing tests that work in less than an hour
- Slow screening processes have hampered the fight against the coronavirus outbreak
- But teams at universities in Hong Kong and Macau are working on portable, rapid detection devices that offer results in as little as 30 minutes
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Medical workers take the temperature of a woman at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, following the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong