A passenger wears a protective face mask at Brisbane International Airport in Australia. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Chinese-Australians feel fear and loathing as coronavirus panic sparks racist incidents

  • For many, the outbreak has been an uncomfortable reminder that prejudice lurks beneath the surface of Australia’s multicultural society
  • Authorities have issued condemnations amid the sharp rise in such incidents, with the country’s race discrimination commissioner urging unity and calm
Topic |   Australia
John Power
John Power

Updated: 4:49pm, 7 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A passenger wears a protective face mask at Brisbane International Airport in Australia. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
John Power

John Power

John Power joined the Post in 2018 after nearly a decade as a journalist in the Asia region. He is a reporter for Asia Desk and This Week in Asia, with a special focus on Korean affairs.

Australia