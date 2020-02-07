A volunteer from Singapore's Ministry of Communication collects feedback from members of the public on the coronavirus situation. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore raises outbreak alert level after signs of community spread
- New cases in three people – including a high school teacher – who had not visited China and are not linked to previous infections
- Schools to suspend external events, hospitals to screen visitors as Dorscon alert raised to orange
