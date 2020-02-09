Tourists pose for photos at the Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan

  • People are calling off work and holiday plans over coronavirus fears, and hassles over travel bans and quarantine requirements
  • Some have taken to social media to plead with hotels and airlines to cancel trips to Singapore and Japan, which have the highest number of cases outside China
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 9:30am, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tourists pose for photos at the Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak