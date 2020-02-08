Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore PM says coronavirus spread could worsen but ‘there is no need to panic’
- Lee Hsien Loong sought to reassure Singaporeans who have gone on frenzied shopping sprees to stock up on essentials since the country raised its outbreak alert level
- The government is well-prepared to tackle the crisis and will reconsider its strategy if the number of new cases keeps growing, he said
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg