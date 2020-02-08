Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore PM says coronavirus spread could worsen but ‘there is no need to panic’

  • Lee Hsien Loong sought to reassure Singaporeans who have gone on frenzied shopping sprees to stock up on essentials since the country raised its outbreak alert level
  • The government is well-prepared to tackle the crisis and will reconsider its strategy if the number of new cases keeps growing, he said
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim

Updated: 9:29pm, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim is a journalist based in Singapore who covers politics, financial and defence news.

Coronavirus outbreak