A worker wipes the window glass of cockpit of an Embraer SA 195-E2 aircraft on display at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore Airshow organisers vow to ‘carry on’ despite coronavirus concerns
- More than 70 officials and exhibitors have cancelled and ticket sales have dropped off but organisers say ‘life needs to go on’
- Singapore has confirmed 40 cases of coronavirus and authorities have warned of the potential for more infections
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
