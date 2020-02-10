Customers queue at a supermarket in Singapore after the Singapore Ministry of Health raised its alert level for the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus fears see Singapore’s ‘Total Defence’ plan clouded by weekend of total anxiety
- Panic buying of food and toilet paper forces a supermarket to cap purchases, including a S$50 limit on vegetables per customer
- Singapore’s reaction to the outbreak has also called into question the city state’s resilience and social cohesion at a time of increased stress
