A chartered flight carrying Filipinos from Wuhan arrives in the Philippines on February 9. Photo: AP
In the Philippines, Capas residents are up in arms over quarantine plans for overseas Filipino workers
- The Athletes’ Village for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games is being used as a facility to isolate and monitor Filipinos repatriated from Wuhan
- But those living in the town are worried for their health as well as the possible economic impact from the Duterte administration’s quarantine plan
Topic | The Philippines
A chartered flight carrying Filipinos from Wuhan arrives in the Philippines on February 9. Photo: AP