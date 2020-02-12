An aerial view of the MS Westerdam as it left Hong Kong on February 1. Photo: Handout
On a cruise to nowhere: Anxiety mounts on MS Westerdam, set adrift over coronavirus fears
- Holland America cruise ship has been turned away from five ports, despite there being no evidence of coronavirus infection on board
- But Western governments are reportedly working on a way to break the impasse, with talk of the ship being allowed to dock in Thailand
