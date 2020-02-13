India exported US$19.1 billion worth of pharmaceutical products last financial year, according to official figures. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus crisis’ latest victim could be India’s pharmaceutical industry
- India is heavily reliant on China for imports of raw materials and active ingredients used in making an array of drugs and medicines
- But restrictions on travel, trade and production in the wake of the outbreak have throttled supply, sending shock waves through the industry
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
