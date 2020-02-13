Passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess cruise liner are under quarantine until February 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: how Diamond Princess cruise ship became a ‘super spreading’ site
- It started with a cough by a passenger who had visited China, leading to the two-week quarantine of some 3,700 passengers and crew
- At least 218 cases have been detected on board the Diamond Princess, which has been described as ill-equipped to prevent the spread of infections
