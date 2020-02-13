A security guard wearing a protective mask checks the temperature of a person entering an office building in the central business district of Singapore. The city state on Thursday reported eight new coronavirus cases. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: eight new cases in Singapore, bringing total to 58
- The eight new cases are linked to previously-diagnosed patients, and of the 58 cases, 15 have fully recovered and have been discharged. Seven remain in critical condition
- Among the new cases is a professor at the National University of Singapore, and the family member of a man who works at DBS bank
