Commuters wearing protective masks walk through the Marina Bay business district in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: will Singapore be next on Philippines’ travel ban list?
- Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau are already subject to the ban, which heavily restricts two-way travel and was extended to cover Taiwan on Monday
- A risk assessment will be carried out to determine whether Singapore is included, the health ministry said, though the foreign secretary’s opposed
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Commuters wearing protective masks walk through the Marina Bay business district in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg