A man wearing a faces mask passes by the main entrance gate to Chinatown in Incheon, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: AP
In South Korea, coronavirus anxiety keeps wary shoppers at home

  • Despite government assurances that the virus will soon be ‘terminated’ locally, Chinatowns across the country have emptied out
  • Consumers are not only wary of catching the highly contagious virus, the trauma of 2015’s deadly Mers outbreak is still fresh in their minds
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 6:30pm, 14 Feb, 2020

