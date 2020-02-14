A medical staff member takes the temperature of visitors to the Singapore Airshow amid fears over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Singapore: nine new coronavirus cases, no plans to raise outbreak alert to red
- The island nation now has 67 confirmed infections – of the new cases, six are linked to a cluster involving the Grace Assembly of God Church
- Health minister Gan Kim Yong confirmed the government has no plans to raise the Dorscon alert level, and asked for help stopping rumours about it
Topic | Singapore
A medical staff member takes the temperature of visitors to the Singapore Airshow amid fears over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP