Coronavirus: first Hong Kong and Singapore, now ‘virus-free’ Indonesia hit by panic buying
- The country hasn’t officially confirmed a single case of the deadly new coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands and claimed nearly 1,400 lives
- Yet shoppers in the archipelago nation of 260 million have still been sent into a panic buying frenzy. The only question is why?
