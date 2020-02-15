A passenger on a flight from Asia arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, California. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: time to admit that like flu, Covid-19 is here to stay?
- Some experts think it is futile to spend resources on trying to isolate every case of the virus, saying people with mild symptoms should recover at home
- Others say that is tantamount to giving in and admitting it is a permanent problem
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
