An Indian social activist distributes face masks to pedestrians in Hyderabad after a tech worker who passed through the city was confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. Photo: AP
Panic in India’s tech hubs Hyderabad and Bangalore after man gets coronavirus following Dubai trip
- The 24-year-old software engineer met Hong Kong colleagues in Dubai, and authorities are trying to establish how he contracted Covid-19
- He came into contact with at least 90 people in Bangalore before taking a bus to Hyderabad, resulting in office closures and event cancellations
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
