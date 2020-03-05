An Indian social activist distributes face masks to pedestrians in Hyderabad after a tech worker who passed through the city was confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. Photo: AP
Panic in India’s tech hubs Hyderabad and Bangalore after man gets coronavirus following Dubai trip

  • The 24-year-old software engineer met Hong Kong colleagues in Dubai, and authorities are trying to establish how he contracted Covid-19
  • He came into contact with at least 90 people in Bangalore before taking a bus to Hyderabad, resulting in office closures and event cancellations
Vasudevan Sridharan
Updated: 9:33pm, 5 Mar, 2020

Vasudevan is an experienced journalist based in Bangalore, India.

