A security guard shows a body temperature measuring device at the reception of a government office in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan’s coronavirus response questioned as tourism nosedives on its tropical islands

  • Japan’s southern islands have fewer virus patients than elsewhere in the country but their tourism industry is just as badly hit
  • Those in the industry blame Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for not inspiring confidence that regions such as Okinawa and Kyushu are safe for travellers
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Christopher Johnson
Christopher Johnson

Updated: 7:36am, 6 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A security guard shows a body temperature measuring device at the reception of a government office in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Christopher Johnson

Christopher Johnson

Based in Asia since 1987, Christopher Johnson (www.globalitemagazine.com) is author of Siamese Dreams, Kobe Blue and Freedom’s Rainbow.

Coronavirus outbreak